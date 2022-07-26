Drivers in Gonzales could see more traffic cameras

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Speeding cameras may be placed in Gonzales school zones in order to curb speeding.

Across the street from Gonzales Middle School, residents say drivers zoom by. Tyrone Smith has lived in the Richland subdivision for the past 50 years, he says drivers need to slow down. “We have to take care of our children and people are not being as cautious in school zones when they are driving,” explains Smith.

Smith’s complaint is one of many the Gonzales Police Department has received. Chief Sherman Jackson says they have tried just about everything, even sending their own crossing guards to school zones. “So, when I started receiving the complaints, basically I put people out there as much as we could. Then when that didn’t help, I bought some speed awareness signs, so you know we were trying to train in this particular area to pay attention to the speed,” explains Gonzales Police Chief Jackson.

Chief Jackson wants to put up Blue Line Solutions speeding cameras in all school zones in Gonzales. If the camera catches a driver driving over the limit, that person could get a ticket in the mail. “I don’t want anybody to get hurt and that falls back on me,” adds Jackson.

Former Gonzales police traffic officer, Stephen Ussery, believes there are other solutions the city could consider to get drivers to slow down. “Nothing replaces that radar gun in the officer’s hands standing on the side of the road, or that unit sitting right there during the peak times when school zones are in. The second thing that you take away, by relying on these electronic devices is officer discretion,” says Ussery.

Ussery points out the cameras leave no room for exceptions, like when a driver is speeding because of an emergency. He says an officer can chose whether or not to write up the driver, a camera cannot. “I don’t want to be totally against it, but I don’t want us to get away from the backbone of most all police departments, and that is your patrol team,” says Ussery.

Chief Jackson adds that manpower is limited, “People may say, put police there, but police can’t be there all the time. I have four traffic officers for the City of Gonzales. We have anywhere from 2500 to 300 cars that pass through Gonzales.”

Chief Jackson explains 40% of ticket payments would go back to Blue Line Solutions to pay for the cameras over time, and then 60% would go back to the City of Gonzales.

The traffic cameras are back on the City of Gonzales’s agenda within the next two weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.