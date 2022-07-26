Drivers and activists react to gas prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Across the Capital Area, drivers are doing what they can to save a little here and there on gas.

“I’m using the Benny discount where when I put my loyalty code in, it reduces the price still like $0.10. I have a membership at Sam’s Club, and there’s also another discount, so I try to find places and we use the app as well that gives you the places with the lower gas prices and so we try to shop smartly,” said driver Janice Betrece.

According to AAA, gas prices have gone down 17 cents since last week. But that’s still about a dollar and twenty cents higher than last year.

“These companies do not set the price of oil or natural gas that is set on the world stage from supply and demand on a worldwide basis,” said Mike Moncla, president of Louisiana Oil and Gas Association.

But according to general Russel Honore, oil and gas companies are raising prices.

“But the issue and the challenge are for big oil and gas to lower the price, we understand your obligation to your stockholders, but if the economy crashes, what good will the stockholders be when people can’t keep buying gas because they’ve lost their jobs, or they keep food,” Honore said.

Honore wants people to email the White House and their representatives in the Louisiana legislature, and ask them to do what they can to lower the price at the pump.

“$3.25 or $3.40 a gallon changes everybody’s lives. People have been locked up for two years. I know that COVID has had a big impact on our economy and people want to go on vacation. They want to take their kids out before school starts and here, we are dealing with high inflated oil prices at the pump,” Honore said.

Some residents agree.

“Sure, they’ve been making billions of dollars on it. They should really come out and help us out here,” A.J. Sharma said.

According to Moncla, companies are trying to invest in more drilling so they can bring the price down.

“I mean if you look at the drilling rigs the chart you know that it basically charts drilling rig activity. It’s up 500 rigs over the last year and a half, so companies are spending a lot of investment dollars to get rigs back out and more wells drill,” Moncla said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.