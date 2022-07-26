Business owners worried after drivers miss curve on South Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business owners along a section of South Choctaw near North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge are worried. They say several drivers have missed the curve and crashed, causing damage to electric boxes, light poles, and other vehicles.

The most recent crash happened Friday.

Business owners along a section of South Choctaw near North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge are worried. (WAFB)

“I was coming through the office and I heard this explosion and when I looked out, I saw debris flying up. I saw fire and smoke,” Annie Fetterolf said. “My first thought was they done hit the transformers again because they had done it before.”

Karl Weber, who works next door to Fetterolf, said it’s like the Indy 500 on the road.

Business owners along a section of South Choctaw near North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge are worried. (WAFB)

“My partner was killed right there. Right in front of that and somebody, heaven forbid, is going to get killed again,” Weber said.

That’s the biggest worry for business owners in the area.

Fetterolf added, “Please drive with caution. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour. I ask you even try and drive that speed limit for everybody’s safety.”

East Baton Rouge Parish leaders say they plan to send an engineer to the area to figure out what needs to be done from keeping these crashes from happening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.