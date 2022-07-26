BRPD is attempting to identify two individuals allegedly connected to shooting
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - Detectives with Baton Rouge Police Department believe these two individuals are connected to a shooting that occurred at 4850 Beechwood Drive, on Thursday, July 14.
BRPD made a post via Facebook attempting to identify the individuals.
If you have information regarding the identity of these suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
