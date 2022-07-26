Facebook
BRPD is attempting to identify two individuals allegedly connected to shooting

BPRD attempting to identify the individuals
BPRD attempting to identify the individuals(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. - Detectives with Baton Rouge Police Department believe these two individuals are connected to a shooting that occurred at 4850 Beechwood Drive, on Thursday, July 14.

BRPD made a post via Facebook attempting to identify the individuals.

If you have information regarding the identity of these suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

