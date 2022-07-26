Facebook
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old from Illinois found safe

An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe,...
An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday in Illinois when a missing 3-year-old was found safe, officials said.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The FBI Springfield office said a 3-year-old who was believed to have been abducted from Maywood, Illinois has been found safe Tuesday.

Kyaira Montgomery was reported missing Tuesday morning. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

There was no information immediately provided on the status of a suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

