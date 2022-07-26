Albertson’s, Instacart now accepting EBT payments online for SNAP benefits

Facebook
Albertsons says you can use SNAP benefits when buying groceries online through its app, website and also through the Instacart app.(Albertsons)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Albertson’s has launched a brand new online service for its customers.

The company says you can use SNAP benefits when buying groceries online through its app, website and also through the Instacart app.

The store chain says this new feature will allow families and individuals who rely on EBT SNAP benefits to have greater access to nutritious food.

Customers will also be able to use multiple payment forms on their order, allowing them to use credit or debit cards for non-SNAP eligible items.

For more on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), click here.

For more information on Instacart’s EBT SNAP integration, click here.

For more information on Instacart, click here.

