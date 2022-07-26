2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: McKinley Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The McKinley Panthers are No. 32 for the 2022 countdown of 50 Sportsline Summer Camp previews.

They made headlines this spring by promoting defensive coordinator Ron Allen to become the first white head football coach in school history.

Allen, who took over for Malcolm Reed, who left after one season, said he wasn’t planning to have a spring game but felt he had to reward his players for working so hard.

The Panthers barely beat Class 2A rival Capitol in last year’s season opener but have lost nine in a row since.

