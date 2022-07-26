2016 flood duplication of benefits fix passed by U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - A duplication of benefits fix for victims of the 2016 flood has been passed by the United States House of Representatives, according to congressman Garret Graves.

Following the flood, the duplication of benefits issue meant the Department of Housing and Urban Development would not provide financial aid to victims who were previously approved for a disaster recovery loan.

Back in 2018, a fix released hundreds of millions of dollars to flood victims through the Restore Louisiana program. However, the 2018 fix prevented some victims who made more than $60,000 from receiving financial aid.

Graves said this new 2022 legislation will provide help for remaining flood victims who were not previously helped.

“Here we are nearly six years later, and the Restore program has only released less than $700 million to these homeowners,” said Graves. “This is inexcusable. We have people with needs, and money was appropriated to help.”

The new legislation will now need to head to the United States Senate for its consideration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.