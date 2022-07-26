Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2016 flood duplication of benefits fix passed by U.S. House

Many homes were damaged during the flood of 2016.
Many homes were damaged during the flood of 2016.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - A duplication of benefits fix for victims of the 2016 flood has been passed by the United States House of Representatives, according to congressman Garret Graves.

Following the flood, the duplication of benefits issue meant the Department of Housing and Urban Development would not provide financial aid to victims who were previously approved for a disaster recovery loan.

Back in 2018, a fix released hundreds of millions of dollars to flood victims through the Restore Louisiana program. However, the 2018 fix prevented some victims who made more than $60,000 from receiving financial aid.

Graves said this new 2022 legislation will provide help for remaining flood victims who were not previously helped.

“Here we are nearly six years later, and the Restore program has only released less than $700 million to these homeowners,” said Graves. “This is inexcusable. We have people with needs, and money was appropriated to help.”

The new legislation will now need to head to the United States Senate for its consideration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 26
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 26
Business owners along a section of South Choctaw near North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge are...
Business owners worried after drivers miss curve on South Choctaw Drive
Post #eatbr to Instagram to donate to the GBRFB during Restaurant Week!
Post #eatbr to Instagram to donate to the GBRFB during Restaurant Week!
Doctor
Endometriosis guidelines from Europe