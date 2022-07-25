YOUR MONEY: Experts address flight delays and cancellations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you haven’t had a bad experience flying lately, all you have to do is ask a handful of people. You’ll likely find someone who has.

Pilot and airline staff shortages, along with bad weather, are to blame for flight disruptions and cancellations. That means seats on planes are at a premium, and some travelers are cashing in to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

CNBC recently looked at how to go about negotiating, if you’re willing to skip your flight for money. Generally, an airline’s gate agent will make a broad offer on the intercom for passengers willing to give up their seats. On the plane, a flight attendant will make the same pitch.

A travel expert with Scott’s Cheap Flights says now is the time to express interest. Don’t accept the offer right out the gate, if your schedule is flexible.

Your best bet for maximizing the payout is to ask the agent what the last person received. That’s usually the best offer.

You may be able to get other perks like a better seat at the front or access to an airline’s exclusive lounge.

Airlines will pay up to passengers volunteering to be bumped. It avoids the public backlash and customer service nightmare of having to do so themselves.

If you’ve recently flown with delta airlines, listen up. If you’ve had a delta flight canceled or delayed for more than three hours between May 1 and the first week of July, take a look at your frequent flyer mileage. Delta is giving you 10,000 free miles for this inconvenience.

The FAA is also investigating what is going on with airlines and why there is so much congestion in the air. On Sunday, July 24, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said airlines are being held accountable with stiff fines for not providing customers with proper refunds.

