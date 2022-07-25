Facebook
You can help choose the name of this zoo’s newborn rhino

A new baby rhino is seen at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland...
A new baby rhino is seen at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio zoo is asking for help naming one of its youngest residents, a female eastern black rhino calf.

Since July 9, when the adorable newborn made her grand debut at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the mother and baby have spent time bonding, according to a news release.

Zoo officials said there are three options for her name: Ali – meaning supreme, Anika – meaning sweet, or Dalia – meaning gentle. Each of the names are connected to the Eastern black rhino’s native regions in Africa, according to the zoo.

Make your pick: Ali, Anika or Dalia?

To cast your vote, you will need to make a donation supporting conservation efforts before midnight on Aug. 5, according to the release. The name chosen by the zoo will be the name with the highest total donation.

Zoo officials said eastern black rhinos are a critically endangered species, and there are fewer than 750 living in the wild.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

