Typical summer heat and storms expected for much of the week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fairly typical summer weather should prevail in the days ahead with plenty of heat and humidity leading to daily rounds of scattered showers and t-storms. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with rain chances running 40%-50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 25 (WAFB)

As is typical in the summer months, locally heavy rains and gusty winds are possible in any stronger storms that develop.

The next several days will see our local area positioned between high pressure centers to our east and west. With that, little change is expected through Thursday. Highs will continue to top out in the low to mid 90s, with rain chances running 40%-50%.

A bit of a trough is expected to develop over the eastern part of the country late in the week and that could result in an uptick in rain chances for at least Friday. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 50%-60% to close out the workweek, diminishing back to 40%-50% for the weekend.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests that rain totals will average 2 inches or less across our area, but locally higher amounts are certainly possible.

