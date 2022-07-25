Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation's fourth largest jackpot. The prize has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The founder of Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot grows to the fourth-largest prize ever.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, July 26. Lottery officials have raised the grand prize to $810 million. The prize has grown large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.

Todd Graves is buying one ticket on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he says every Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Aldi grocery chain
Aldi moves forward with plans for new store near Siegen Lane
Rest of Today
Typical summer weather pattern to end July
Person struck on bicycle on I-12 at O'neal Lane
BRPD investigating death of cyclist hit by car
According to Major Zach Simmers with the WBRSO, one person was shot and transported to a...
Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, WBRSO investigating
Baton Rouge General’s free summer camp
Pediatric burn survivors attended Baton Rouge General’s free summer camp