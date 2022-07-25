Facebook
Tigerland bridge to reopen soon, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have announced the bridge to Tigerland in Baton Rouge is set to reopen as soon as Monday, July 25.

The bridge is located between Alvin Dark Avenue and Nicholson Drive. It was originally closed back on November 29, 2021, while crews worked on a replacement bridge.

The closure caused many headaches for officials. Videos surfaced in December of 2021 showing late night pedestrians getting injured while trying to cross the construction zone to enter Tigerland.

City-Parish fences construction area to Tigerland to prevent future injuries

