Tigerland bridge to reopen soon, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have announced the bridge to Tigerland in Baton Rouge is set to reopen as soon as Monday, July 25.

The bridge is located between Alvin Dark Avenue and Nicholson Drive. It was originally closed back on November 29, 2021, while crews worked on a replacement bridge.

The closure caused many headaches for officials. Videos surfaced in December of 2021 showing late night pedestrians getting injured while trying to cross the construction zone to enter Tigerland.

