Teen accidentally shot by accomplice after attempted robbery, deputies say

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an overnight shooting in Port Allen.

“These kids ain’t scared to shoot people, that’s extremely troubling,” explains Major Zach Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. at the West Inn complex right off Lobdell Highway.

“The deputies learned that two juveniles conspired to rob a man under the guise of a prostitution. So, this guy was soliciting prostitutes, they answered the call, but they had every intention of robbing him when he got there,” adds Simmers.

Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, WBRSO investigating (wafb)

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old planned to rob the man at gunpoint. WBR Sheriff’s Office says an assault rifle and two pistols were involved. Investigators say the three got into a struggle, and that’s when deputies say the teenage girl accidentally shot her accomplice.

“The juvenile that was shot could have died, the man that they were robbing could have died, the other accomplice could have died but you know what a car passing down 415 at 4:30 in the morning, with somebody going to work, could have got killed by a stray bullet,” says Simmers.

On the west side of the river, there has been a growing concern over the up tick of juvenile crime.

Simmers says they have had trouble finding a place to house juveniles after they commit a crime.

“This is absolutely ridiculous, and I say it all the time, we are on the cusp if not right in the middle of a juvenile crisis. These juveniles know that our hands are tied, there is nothing we can do if we can’t find a facility to put them in. We slap an ankle bracelet on them and we send them home.”

Simmers says they will be cracking down on juvenile crime and will not tolerate this behavior. “It’s unacceptable, these kids are going to be charged with the full weight of the law, and they are going to be prosecuted and it starts there. We have got to put our foot down, we have got to make a stand, we have got to say this is not acceptable,” adds Simmers.

The teenage boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound. He was hit in shoulder/neck area.

The sheriff’s office says he will probably be released today. He will then face charges.

