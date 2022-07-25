One person transported in ambulance, scene on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was taken to a hospital following an incident in Port Allen overnight.

The reported incident happened on Lobdell Highway, near a motel around 4:30 a.m.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.