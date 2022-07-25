One person transported in ambulance, scene on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was taken to a hospital following an incident in Port Allen overnight.
The reported incident happened on Lobdell Highway, near a motel around 4:30 a.m.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.