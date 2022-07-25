Metro-council and BRPD plan to propose harsher penalties for drag racers and stunt drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilman Rowdy Gaudet introduced a plan on Wednesday to take the penalties for these offenses that were implemented last year and make them have more of an effect on people’s wallets. Drag racing and stunt driving have caused so many problems that some see a call for more action. Councilman Gaudet says he asked the Baton Rouge Police Department and their Drag Racing Task Force to give him feedback on what else can be done.

“And so, they brought some feedback and said look here’s what we’re seeing out on the streets, here’s what’s really happening, and here’s some other tools we could use in addressing this,” said Gaudet.

The first wave of penalties issued by the council only covered activity that fit the description of drag racing. They plan to expand the description to include other activities like stunt driving.

“So, if you’re in a parking lot and doing donuts or burnouts or things like that, we incorporated that, so we included some language to address those types of activities,” Gaudet continued.

Last year the metro council agreed to make the first offense for drag racing a $500 fine followed by a $1000 fine for any offense after that. But now Councilman Gaudet and Baton Rouge Police say they want to increase that first offense to $1000 right from the start.

“We feel that effecting their pockets with such a high penalty would prevent those individuals from doing those types of crimes out there,” said SGT. Mckneely with BRPD.

It’s not just those driving recklessly that are facing potential charges. Those who organize the events on social media and even the bystanders would be charged also.

“Often times folks want to promote these things through social media. So, we included language that prohibits that as an activity,” Gaudet explained.

" You don’t actually have to be actively out there drag racing and doing donuts and speeding, whatever you’re doing. everybody involved can be charged, so, just know that...,” SGT. Mckneely added.

All of this will be introduced Wednesday at the next council meeting. Following that, public hearings on this proposal will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.