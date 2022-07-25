Major crash shuts down part of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The south bound lanes of Airline Highway at Highway 30 are closed due to a major crash, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they are not sure how long the lanes in Ascension Parish could remain closed.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back at a later time for more details.

