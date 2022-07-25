Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Major crash shuts down part of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish

Major crash shuts down part of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish
Major crash shuts down part of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The south bound lanes of Airline Highway at Highway 30 are closed due to a major crash, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they are not sure how long the lanes in Ascension Parish could remain closed.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back at a later time for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

The Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) identifies emphasis areas, strategies, and tactics for...
Gov. Edwards, DOTD discuss the state’s updated Strategic Highway Safety Plan
A vehicle fire caused traffic delays on I-12 West from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 441 (Holden) on...
Vehicle fire forces delays on I-12 West from LA 43 to LA 441
Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. is closed due to a crash involving a concrete mixer...
All lanes open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Boulevard after crash
The right two lanes were blocked on I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 merge due to an overturned...
All lanes open after overturned trailer blocks traffic on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 merge