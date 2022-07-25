LSU Mike the Tiger mascot to star in feature film, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new feature film named “The Mascot” is set to film at the university in the fall, according to a report from the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The new movie will highlight a high school football quarterback who loses his LSU scholarship and is forced to become the university’s mascot.

According to the report, the movie’s director plans to cast current LSU student-athletes with their pay coming through the new name, image, and likeness deals from the NCAA. The movie’s director said LSU also granted permission to feature Mike the Tiger and the LSU brand in the movie.

Movie executives said they plan to be in Baton Rouge this week to look for potential film locations.

The feature will be released in theatres and on a streaming platform in the future, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

Click here to view the IMDb profile for the planned film.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.