Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, WBRSO investigating

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an overnight shooting in Port Allen.

According to Major Zach Simmers with WBRSO, a juvenile was shot and taken to a hospital.

The incident reportedly happened on Lobdell Highway, near a motel around 4:30 a.m. on July 25.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, deputies say.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

