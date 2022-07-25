Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, WBRSO investigating

The investigation remains ongoing.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an overnight shooting in Port Allen.

According to Major Zach Simmers with WBRSO, a juvenile was shot and taken to a hospital.

The incident reportedly happened on Lobdell Highway, near a motel around 4:30 a.m. on July 25.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, deputies say.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, according to WBRSO
Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, according to WBRSO
Uniforms for Kids Donation Drive in full swing until Aug. 5
Uniforms for Kids Donation Drive in full swing until Aug. 5
Wildfires continue to burn, extreme heat, evacuations in California
Wildfires continue to burn, extreme heat, evacuations in California
CDC issues alert on Parechovirus
CDC issues alert on Parechovirus
Early morning house fire leaves 2 people displaced
Early morning house fire leaves 2 people displaced