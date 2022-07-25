Facebook
Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Fla. daycare

Police say one of the daycare employees was making rounds and found the infant, not breathing, in a crib. (WSVN, FAMILY ATTORNEY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving mother and father want answers after their 9-month-old son was found unresponsive at a Florida daycare. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Parents Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin were still struggling to find the words Thursday to describe the pain they feel after losing their 9-month-old son, Tayvon Tomlin, whom they describe as loving and bright.

“My boy was happy, joyful. He was advanced,” Tomlin said. “I just want to know why, where, how, when.”

Tayvon was found unresponsive Monday inside Lincoln-Marti Child Care in Homestead. According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the employees was making rounds and found the infant in a crib. He wasn’t breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital but, soon after, pronounced dead.

Tayvon’s parents hired attorneys in the hopes of getting more information from the daycare about what happened to him. The family says, as far as they are aware of, he had no prior medical history.

“What the family has been told is that there is a delay between the time Tayvon was found and the time he was given medical care and EMS was called and dispatched,” attorney Stephen Cain said. “Frankly, the parents aren’t getting any answers from the facility themselves.”

Whorley says her 4-year-old son was also at the daycare and somehow knew what happened to his brother by the time she got there.

“I’ve been trying to get through the day of how I’m going to break it to my children, of how they loved their precious brother and he’s gone. My son told me already, he knew. My son said, ‘The baby stopped breathing,’” she said.

In a statement, the daycare said it is working with the authorities to determine what caused Tayvon’s death.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

