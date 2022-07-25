Donate new or gently used uniforms for kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Uniforms for Kids drive is in fill swing until Friday, August 5.
Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent de Paul said they still have lots of uniforms to collect. You can help provide school uniforms to children in need by making a financial gift to buy new uniforms. You can also donate gently used uniforms at one of our drop off locations listed below.
Drop off sites are:
Our Lady of Lake Children’s Health Locations:
12525 Perkins Road
Suite C
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810
8415 Goodwood Blvd.
Ste. 100
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806
311 Veterans Blvd.
Ste. B
Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726
17609 Old Jefferson Highway
Suite F
Prairieville, Louisiana 70769
1937 South Burnside Avenue
Gonzales, LA
6516 East Myrtle Ave.
Baker, Louisiana 70714
First American Bank & Trust Locations
- 404 North Burnside
Gonzales, LA 70737
13039 Hwy. 73Geismar, LA 70734
- 200 Marchand Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
- 5412 Jones Creek Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
- 1800 SW Railroad Avenue
Hammond, LA 70403
