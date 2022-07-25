Facebook
Donate new or gently used uniforms for kids

There are several locations where you can drop off donations.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Uniforms for Kids drive is in fill swing until Friday, August 5.

Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent de Paul said they still have lots of uniforms to collect. You can help provide school uniforms to children in need by making a financial gift to buy new uniforms. You can also donate gently used uniforms at one of our drop off locations listed below.

Drop off sites are:

Our Lady of Lake Children’s Health Locations:

12525 Perkins Road

Suite C

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810

8415 Goodwood Blvd.

Ste. 100

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70806

311 Veterans Blvd.

Ste. B

Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726

17609 Old Jefferson Highway

Suite F

Prairieville, Louisiana 70769

1937 South Burnside Avenue

Gonzales, LA

6516 East Myrtle Ave.

Baker, Louisiana 70714

First American Bank & Trust Locations

  • 404 North Burnside

Gonzales, LA 70737

13039 Hwy. 73Geismar, LA 70734

  • 200 Marchand Avenue

Donaldsonville, LA 70346

  • 5412 Jones Creek Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

  • 1800 SW Railroad Avenue

Hammond, LA 70403

