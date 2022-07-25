Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Close to a T1D cure: New insulin regulating implant

(WCAX)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – One point six million Americans are living with type 1 diabetes – an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to stop producing insulin. Insulin is what helps our bodies control blood sugar levels and without it, people are forced to manage their type 1 diabetes with insulin injections and medications. Now, there’s new hope that could replace the monitors and pumps for good.

Sydnie Stephens-Broussard is a busy 12-year-old.

“She does 16 hours of gymnastics, five hours of volleyball, four hours of track and field, four hours of lacrosse and then, an hour of swim,” Sydnie’s mom, Dee Dee Stephens-Broussard explains.

She does all of this while managing her type 1 diabetes.

Sydnie explains how one of her pumps works.

“It gives me insulin when I’m high.”

Sydnie monitors her glucose levels with her smart phone, and now, bioengineers at Rice University are working on a new implant that would replace these monitors.

“We hope that we can have the body regulate its own blood glucose,” bioengineer at Rice University, Omid Veiseh, tells Ivanhoe.

In type 1 diabetes, a person’s own immune system attacks and kills insulin producing beta cells within the pancreas. Now, researchers are growing beta stem cells in the lab.

Veiseh adds, “We want to use these cells and combine them with innovative tissue engineering strategies that protect them from the hosting immune system.”

A 3D printed hydrogel scaffold protects the cells that are implanted in a patient’s stomach area.

“This mesh keeps the immune cells out and at the same time, nutrients and oxygen, as well as the insulin, can diffuse in and out of these biomaterial constructs,” Veiseh further explains.

Allowing the body to create and regulate its own insulin.

Sydnie says, “My hope about diabetes is, even if there isn’t a cure, that the technology gets better every year.”

So far, the implant has only been tested in mice. Researchers at Rice hope to move it into human trials in the next few years. Each implant would contain a half a billion beta cells, which is the same amount we are all born with, but in type 1 diabetes, those cells have been completely destroyed. Researchers believe the implants would need to be replaced every five years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana
They’re also hoping to erase the stigma for mothers who choose to breastfeed into toddlerhood.
New recommendations advise breastfeeding up to or beyond 2 years
Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City
Baton Rouge General encourages cancer screenings for early detection
(Source: pexels.com)
Concussions: What’s true and what’s not?