Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

BRPD investigating death of cyclist hit by car

Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a bicyclist who was allegedly hit by a car on Monday morning, July 25.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a bicyclist who was allegedly hit by a car on Monday morning, July 25.

According to BRPD, officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to I-12 around the O’Neal exit, where an individual on a bicycle had reportedly been struck by a vehicle.

Police say that vehicle fled the area.

The coroner’s office was notified, they added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Aldi grocery chain
Aldi moves forward with plans for new store near Siegen Lane
Rest of Today
Typical summer weather pattern to end July
According to Major Zach Simmers with the WBRSO, one person was shot and transported to a...
Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, WBRSO investigating
Baton Rouge General’s free summer camp
Pediatric burn survivors attended Baton Rouge General’s free summer camp