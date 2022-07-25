BRPD investigating death of cyclist hit by car
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a bicyclist who was allegedly hit by a car on Monday morning, July 25.
According to BRPD, officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to I-12 around the O’Neal exit, where an individual on a bicycle had reportedly been struck by a vehicle.
Police say that vehicle fled the area.
The coroner’s office was notified, they added.
This investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
