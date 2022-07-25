Baton Rouge Restaurant Week starts Monday!
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Restaurant Week starts Monday!
People enjoy three-course meals at some of the best restaurants in the city for a fraction of the cost.
The week-long culinary event is usually held in the winter and summer.
It allows restaurant-goers to enjoy great food and even better deals.
The price points for the meals range from $15 to $45, and courses typically consisting of an appetizer, entrée and dessert.
To view the menus, click here: https://eatbr.com/
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.