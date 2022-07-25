Arson investigation underway after Davenport Avenue house fire

Facebook
An arson investigation is underway following a house fire overnight on Davenport Avenue.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arson investigation is underway following a house fire overnight.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around midnight on Davenport Avenue, near Thomas Road and Scotland Avenue on July 25.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming from the living room and the home next door beginning to burn.

The two residents of the home were outside, unharmed, officials report.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out on the neighboring house while other crews entered the original house.

The fire was brought under control and an investigator was called to the scene.

After the investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has any information about this fire, please contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 386-2050.

