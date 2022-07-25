Advice offered to turn complaints into solutions

ORLANDO, FLa. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Do you have a complaint, or two, or three? While complaining is often counterproductive, stating your grievances the right way may work in your favor.

Experts say create what’s called a complaint sandwich. Lead with how you feel. People relate to feelings, and it helps them understand the situation.

Follow it up with the complaint in a positive, informative tone, and close with a positive solution. The same goes if you’re complaint is over the phone.

Also, document everything. Not getting results? Ask to speak to a higher-up. The better business bureau website lets you search for the contact information of company executives.

How do you get heard by someone you love? Marriage researchers suggest stating how you’re feeling. Be specific about a behavior and then state what you need. Also, offer to make changes.

Complaining too much is bad for your health. New research shows every time you complain, your brain rewires itself, and it’s more likely you will think negative thoughts. It can also shrink your hippocampus and lead to memory loss.

Science has also proven complaining increases your level of the stress hormone cortisol and can spark problems with sleep and digestion. Too much cortisol can also cause heart disease.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.