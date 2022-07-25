Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Advice offered to turn complaints into solutions

(CNN Newsource)
By Juilie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLa. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Do you have a complaint, or two, or three? While complaining is often counterproductive, stating your grievances the right way may work in your favor.

Experts say create what’s called a complaint sandwich. Lead with how you feel. People relate to feelings, and it helps them understand the situation.

Follow it up with the complaint in a positive, informative tone, and close with a positive solution. The same goes if you’re complaint is over the phone.

Also, document everything. Not getting results? Ask to speak to a higher-up. The better business bureau website lets you search for the contact information of company executives.

How do you get heard by someone you love? Marriage researchers suggest stating how you’re feeling. Be specific about a behavior and then state what you need. Also, offer to make changes.

Complaining too much is bad for your health. New research shows every time you complain, your brain rewires itself, and it’s more likely you will think negative thoughts. It can also shrink your hippocampus and lead to memory loss.

Science has also proven complaining increases your level of the stress hormone cortisol and can spark problems with sleep and digestion. Too much cortisol can also cause heart disease.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

According to Major Zach Simmers with the WBRSO, one person was shot and transported to a...
Juvenile shot in Port Allen overnight, WBRSO investigating
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
$1 million going toward combatting human trafficking, Fentanyl use in Baton Rouge area
Aldi grocery chain
Aldi moves forward with plans for new store near Siegen Lane