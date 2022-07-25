2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic Bears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A five-star wide receiver is expected to be a big part of the story for the 2022 Catholic Bears, the next team visited for Sportsline Summer Camp.

Shelton Sampson has narrowed his top four schools down to LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Florida State, according to national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.

The former Sportsline Player of the Week has been playing against top competition in Class 5A and was the undisputed leader of last year’s championship team.

Catholic offensive coordinator Zack Morris was quick to point out how advanced his junior quarterback, Daniel Beale, has become, which means he can pick and choose from so many other options, as was seen in the Bears’ spring scrimmage.

One of those other options is two-sport star Daniel Harden, who led the Bears to a baseball state title when he wasn’t making grabs in the football title game. Another is Brooks Babin, a third quality senior receiver with plenty of ability and experience.

Other options are sophomore Amari Clayton and Cohen Leblanc, giving Beale many weapons at his disposal.

