$1 million going toward combatting human trafficking, Fentanyl use in Baton Rouge area

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is set to get $1 million to combat human trafficking and the use of Fentanyl.

State Senator Bodi White arranged for the money to come from the Louisiana state general fund.

In the year 2021, officials said East Baton Rouge Parish had more than 300 overdoses. The majority of the overdoses involved Fentanyl.

“This is a highly lethal drug that is killing people in East Baton Rouge at an alarming rate,” said Senator White. “I have heard of too many families broken due to the impact of this drug on our community streets.”

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said there is also a huge connection between the use of Fentanyl and human trafficking in the parish. He said dealers often use drugs like Fentanyl to maintain control of sex trafficking victims.

“I’m so appreciative for the funding allocated by Senator White which will allow us to dedicate more time and resources to go after these high-level traffickers who play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area,” said Sheriff Gautreaux.

