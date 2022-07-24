Sunday includes a typical summertime weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people had more significant rains than others the past few days, and today will be similar with scattered showers and non-severe storms, mainly later in the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24 (wafb)

Otherwise, another hot one with highs in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. There is no severe weather threat per the SPC for today, or for the next several days, which is good news.

This forecast cycle will be persistent with decent rain chances every day and highs generally in the mid 90s. There will be a slightly better chance of showers/storms later in the work week into the following weekend.

Slower moving storms could make isolated amounts higher each day. The WPC only has about a half inch over the next seven days, but that’s too low, we should see another one to three inches this week.

The good news is that when the rain comes up, the highs go down. Also, good news in the tropical Atlantic, with nothing formed or anticipated over the next few days. Stay cool.

