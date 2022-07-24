Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Sunday includes a typical summertime weather pattern

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, July 24
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people had more significant rains than others the past few days, and today will be similar with scattered showers and non-severe storms, mainly later in the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24(wafb)

Otherwise, another hot one with highs in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. There is no severe weather threat per the SPC for today, or for the next several days, which is good news.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24(wafb)

This forecast cycle will be persistent with decent rain chances every day and highs generally in the mid 90s. There will be a slightly better chance of showers/storms later in the work week into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24(wafb)

Slower moving storms could make isolated amounts higher each day. The WPC only has about a half inch over the next seven days, but that’s too low, we should see another one to three inches this week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24(wafb)

The good news is that when the rain comes up, the highs go down. Also, good news in the tropical Atlantic, with nothing formed or anticipated over the next few days. Stay cool.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 24(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, July 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23
Expect less rain, more heat this weekend
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, July 23.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 23
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Saturday, July 23.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, July 23