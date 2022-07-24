Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Randall brothers start passing academy

The first-ever Randall Passing Academy was held on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The first-ever Randall Passing Academy was held on Thursday, July 21, 2022.(WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was recently a brand new camp of famous quarterbacks from the Baton Rouge area.

Most people are no doubt familiar with the Manning Passing Academy, featuring Peyton and Eli.

Well, Thursday, July 21, was the first-ever Randall Passing Academy put on by Southern and LSU quarterbacks and brothers Eric and Marcus Randall.

Generations of talent were out there and this new venture is expected to become an annual affair.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Randall brothers start passing academy
Football
Malcolm Roach, Doug Williams hold separate events for kids
Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, who played at Madison Prep, and legendary Grambling and...
Malcolm Roach, Doug Williams give back to community by helping kids with separate events
Madison Prep Chargers
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Madison Prep Chargers