Randall brothers start passing academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was recently a brand new camp of famous quarterbacks from the Baton Rouge area.

Most people are no doubt familiar with the Manning Passing Academy, featuring Peyton and Eli.

Well, Thursday, July 21, was the first-ever Randall Passing Academy put on by Southern and LSU quarterbacks and brothers Eric and Marcus Randall.

Generations of talent were out there and this new venture is expected to become an annual affair.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.