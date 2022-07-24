Ochsner updates face mask policy due to growing COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ochsner Health System has made changes to its mask policies due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.

Until further notice, mask wearing will be enforced in all common and patient care areas for patients, visitors, and employees. The mask policy does not apply to children under the age of two.

Ochsner said that masks will be made available at the entrances to facilities.

The health system will continue to allow routine visitation for patients who are COVID-19 negative. However, visitors will be asked to leave if they begin to show signs of a respiratory infection.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed no more than two visitors between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Those visitors will need to remain in a patient’s room at all times.

For the latest details on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.