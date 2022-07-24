New initiative aims to battle opioid crisis in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new campaign called “When You Are Ready” has the goal of lowering the number of people impacted by opioid addiction in the Baton Rouge area.

The campaign is designed to provide the community with resources to prevent overdoses and connect people with treatment plans. The initiative will conduct sober Saturday events in parts of Baton Rouge that are more known for overdoses.

Flyers, door hangers, and more will also be provided to first responders, law enforcement, and other local community organizations.

According to the campaign’s website, 2021 set a record for deadly overdoses for the third year in a row. More than 300 people sadly lost their lives.

