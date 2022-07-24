Facebook
Loranger man killed on Lake Pontchartrain; boat driver booked with vehicular homicide, DWI

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed on Lake Pontchartrain in a boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Sunday (July 24).

Hunter Prevost was killed Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when he fell off the front of a 25-foot vessel and was struck by the boat’s propeller, authorities said. His body was recovered from the lake in Tangipahoa Parish around 7 p.m.

LDWF investigators determined that the boat’s operator, identified as 22-year-old Lane Keenan of Folsom, was driving the vessel while impaired. Keenan was arrested and booked with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) and reckless operation of a vessel.

Vehicular homicide is punishable in Louisiana with a state prison term of 5 to 30 years upon conviction.

Prevost’s body was turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office to determine cause of death, the LDWF said.

Prevost’s death comes less than three weeks after Madison Bradley, a 17-year-old girl from Slidell, was killed in a similar boating accident July 4 on the Blind River in Livingston Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

