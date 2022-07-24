Facebook
Hollywood Casino looks to hire more workers

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge is looking to hire new workers during a job fair Tuesday, July 26.

The job fair is scheduled for 10 am. to 3 p.m in the employee dining room.

The casino is looking to hire deli cooks, slot technicians, security guards, housekeeping attendants, and more. Employees can get benefits like paid time off, health packages, and competitive pay.

Job seekers can also apply ahead of time by going to the Hollywood Casino website.

The job fair comes as work continues on a big expansion that will see the riverboat casino move from the Mississippi River onto land. The project is projected to wrap up in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Hollywood had originally projected it would cost $60 million to get the job done. That figure now looks to be more like $100 million by the time everything is complete.

