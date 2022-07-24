Group accused of trying to set Lutcher High cafeteria on fire, officials say

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating an early morning incident in which a group tried to set the Lutcher High School cafeteria on fire, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators first got an alarm call about the incident just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24. Deputies say they arrived at the school and also found several classrooms had been vandalized.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals. Deputies say those individuals are accused of causing damage at the school.

Anyone with tips for deputies can call the number (225) 562-2200.

This incident remains under investigation.

