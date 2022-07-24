Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Group accused of trying to set Lutcher High cafeteria on fire, officials say

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for help with identifying three unknown...
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for help with identifying three unknown individuals(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating an early morning incident in which a group tried to set the Lutcher High School cafeteria on fire, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators first got an alarm call about the incident just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24. Deputies say they arrived at the school and also found several classrooms had been vandalized.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals. Deputies say those individuals are accused of causing damage at the school.

Anyone with tips for deputies can call the number (225) 562-2200.

This incident remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Source: Louisiana Lottery
BBB says be aware of lottery scams
Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
Hollywood Casino looks to hire more workers
Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Ochsner updates face mask policy due to growing COVID-19 cases