A firefighter, civilian injured in house fire on James Victor Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. George Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on the 3600 block of James Victor Drive just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Authorities say firefighters arrived to find light smoke showing but no working fire.

After investigating, they only found evidence of a fire in the kitchen, but it did not extend in the rest of the home.

Everyone was out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, says fire officials.

Two people, including one firefighter, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say both are in stable condition.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.