Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish

(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deadly boating incident that happened in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday, July 23 is under investigation, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The agency says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Lake Ponchartrain. The body of Hunter Prevost, 21, of Loranger, was recovered several hours later around 7 p.m.

LDWF said Lane Keenan, 22, of Folsom, was impaired while operating the boat involved in the incident. He faces charges of operating or driving a vessel while impaired, vehicular homicide, and reckless operation of a vessel.

