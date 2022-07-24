BRPD joins GIVE 365 BR host 5th annual Back to School extravaganza

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the National Retail Federation, the average family is expected to spend more on school supplies due to heavy inflation.

Thanks to Give 365 BR, The Baton Rouge Police Department and a host of other organizations, parents have a few more things they can scratch off their school supply list.

“With the rise and cost of prices and school supplies, we just want to be a resource for the families in the community to help them out with school supplies. We want to give parents one less thing to worry about,” said Michelle Lewis, Give 365 BR/Organizer

The extravaganza brought more than 20 venders to show their support.

“It feels good to be back in the community since the pandemic and all that’s been going on. Definitely give back. Each person here today, we are out here giving these snowballs away,” said Andre Morrison, Vendor.

Hundreds of people came out to grab their backpacks, pencils, food and more. Parents say they are thankful to get the extra help.

“If you got 5, 6 kids it’s hard you know. So, I’m representing somebody that a friend of mine I came out to help out with because she has a large family and trying to support those kids and go bake to school,” said Donald Roddey, Attendee.

