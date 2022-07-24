Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

BRPD joins GIVE 365 BR host 5th annual Back to School extravaganza

(KSLA)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the National Retail Federation, the average family is expected to spend more on school supplies due to heavy inflation.

Thanks to Give 365 BR, The Baton Rouge Police Department and a host of other organizations, parents have a few more things they can scratch off their school supply list.

“With the rise and cost of prices and school supplies, we just want to be a resource for the families in the community to help them out with school supplies. We want to give parents one less thing to worry about,” said Michelle Lewis, Give 365 BR/Organizer

The extravaganza brought more than 20 venders to show their support.

“It feels good to be back in the community since the pandemic and all that’s been going on. Definitely give back. Each person here today, we are out here giving these snowballs away,” said Andre Morrison, Vendor.

Hundreds of people came out to grab their backpacks, pencils, food and more. Parents say they are thankful to get the extra help.

“If you got 5, 6 kids it’s hard you know. So, I’m representing somebody that a friend of mine I came out to help out with because she has a large family and trying to support those kids and go bake to school,” said Donald Roddey, Attendee.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

St. George Fire Protection District
A firefighter, civilian injured in house fire on James Victor Drive
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23
Expect less rain, more heat this weekend
Backpack giveaway at Trinity AME church in Gonzales
Back To School Giveaways
Zachary Police Department
Zachary Police investigate accidental shooting involving 2-year-old boy