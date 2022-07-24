Facebook
2 injured, unresponsive in crash off Prescott Road

(MGN)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Emergency Medical Services are responding to a motor vehicle accident off Prescott Road and North 38th Street on Sunday, July 24.

According to officials, two people were involved, and crashed their vehicle into a pole.

Upon arrival, both were unresponsive, said EMS.

They were both transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

No other information has been given at the moment.

