2 injured, unresponsive in crash off Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Emergency Medical Services are responding to a motor vehicle accident off Prescott Road and North 38th Street on Sunday, July 24.

According to officials, two people were involved, and crashed their vehicle into a pole.

Upon arrival, both were unresponsive, said EMS.

They were both transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

No other information has been given at the moment.

