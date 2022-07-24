1 dead after shooting on East Polk Street
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 24.
Investigators said it happened on East Polk Street near Tennessee Street around 3 p.m.
The East Baton Rouge Coroners Office has been called to the scene.
There was no information given on the shootings.
Call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 if you have any information.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.