1 dead after shooting on East Polk Street

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 24.

Investigators said it happened on East Polk Street near Tennessee Street around 3 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Coroners Office has been called to the scene.

There was no information given on the shootings.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 if you have any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

