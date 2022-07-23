Facebook
Zachary Police investigate accidental shooting involving 2-year-old boy

Zachary Police Department
Zachary Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Police in Zachary are looking into an accidental shooting in the area of Shaffett Lane that took place Wednesday evening.

According to police, a mother said a 2-year-old boy pulled a firearm out of her purse and shot himself in the chest.

Police said they first got a call about the child from Lane Regional Medical Center Wednesday night. He was then taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to be treated there. The child was stable as of Saturday, according to Zachary Police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police said they have not made a determination on potential charges at this time.

