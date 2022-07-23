Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CDC reports more than 1,900 cases of Monkeypox reaching nearly every state. In Louisiana-- the department of health confirmed 17 cases and health officials expect to see more. The good news is that testing is getting easier.

“Before this week, samples could only really be sent to our state lab in Baton Rouge, the office of public health lab. Now they can be sent to a number of normal labs,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with The Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Vincent Shaw, A doctor with Baton Rouge General, says some symptoms are more noticeable than others.

“The symptoms that most people will get are going to be a rash or what they call a pox like rash which are going to be blisters or little, small pimples in addition to that they’re going to have some flu like illness symptoms such as fever cough body aches muscle aches in addition to swelling of lymph nodes,” said Dr. Vincent Shaw, Baton Rouge General Physician.

There are only 1,000 doses of the vaccine in the state, health officials are only giving them to folks who are high-risk or those who have been exposed.

Although doctors are encouraging you to be cautious, they say that this virus is not the next covid.

“I think everyone is a little bit on edge because of covid and the fatigue with covid but we just must make it clear that this is not Ebola this is not expected to become a massive disruptive pandemic,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, LDH

Monkeypox is not deadly and usually takes about two weeks to heal. If you think you have contracted the virus, medical professionals advise you to contact your doctor and isolate for a few days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana
State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana
According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
Crews battle fire at Live Oak Junior High School
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 22
Showers and thunderstorms deliver some relief from the heat
Louisiana State Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking...
LSU to unveil “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue July 25