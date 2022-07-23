Malcolm Roach, Doug Williams hold separate events for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints report for camp next week and hit the practice field on Wednesday, July 27, but for a Baton Rouge native who plays for the Black and Gold, there was enough time left on Saturday, July 23, to reconnect to his roots.

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, a former Madison Prep Charger, donated shoes to kids in the Baton Rouge area just before they go back to school and just before he goes back to work.

Usually when we talk about Southern and Grambling, it’s the rivalry or the Bayou Classic or the households split down the middle but on Saturday, July 23, it was about working together.

Legendary Grambling and NFL hero Doug Williams, who is from the Zachary area, had a small army of coaches at Memorial Stadium for his annual football camp sponsored by BREC.

Whether it’s 500 kids last time or 350 this year, it’s impactful.

