First responder in need of blood; drive set for Sunday

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish emergency responders are holding a blood drive for one of their own.
Travon Smith, a New Roads Police Officer and honorary Pointe Coupee firefighter, was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday, July 17, according to LifeShare Blood Center.
This Cuffs vs Hoses blood drive will be held Sunday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District #5 and New Roads Police Department.
Organizers say Smith is using blood daily fighting to come back.
A free ‘Cuffs vs Hoses’ t-shirt will be given after each donation.
The Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District #5 is located at 2384 Morganza Hwy., New Roads. New Roads Police Department is located at 211 W. Main St., New Roads.
