Family of murdered toddler to host free community gospel concert to raise awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a toddler that was shot and killed in April will host a community gospel concert to help raise awareness around gun violence.

3-year-old Devin Page, Jr. was killed when a stray bullet hit him as he was lying in bed. Baton Rouge Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

“I just wish that I could wake up from this nightmare. If I could rewind back to that night, there’s just so much that I feel that could’ve gone differently,” Tye Toliver, Devin’s mother said.

On Friday, July 29, the family will host a free concert at Charity Christian Church. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and will feature several local Baton Rouge gospel artists.

The hope is that this will help unify the city and encourage others to put an end to gun violence.

“We don’t have an answer to our question why. We don’t have an answer. But in the process of while things are going on, we can do things that can help the wound begin to close some,” Cathy Toliver, Devin’s grandmother said.

Tye Toliver said their family has struggled mentally and emotionally ever since Devin was killed.

“Depression is real, and it has a hold on me. A strong hold on me. No matter how hard I try to get out of it, I just can’t,” Tye Toliver said.

“Tye’s expressed to me so many times… mama, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to live anymore,” Cathy Toliver said.

Cathy Toliver is also encouraging people in a separate campaign called “Help 5 Stay Alive”.

The goal is to make mental health checks on five people you know on a daily or weekly basis. “I fully believe if someone would have called the person that shot and killed my grandson before he pulled that trigger, he’d still be alive today,” Cathy said. “We’re asking people to get involved so we can stop this madness and communicate. Talk to somebody.”

