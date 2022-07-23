Facebook
Expect less rain, more heat this weekend

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, July 23
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was definitely busy in the weather department with strong storms dumping buckets of rain on our region.

Rain amounts varied greatly, one inch on the low-end, with upwards of six inches falling in the eastern parishes in just a few hours.

As for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be less on the wet side, and more on the hot side with highs in the mid 90s on both days.

Expect a 40% chance of showers and storms on Saturday, and a 30% chance on Sunday, with a better chance in the afternoon. Moving into next week, we’ll have rain chances for the first half of the work week, but they look limited to just 20% to 30%.

As of now, rain will increase late next week, but nothing significant.

No severe weather is anticipated at this time, and the tropical Atlantic is still very quiet, with no new activity expected in the next 48 hours.

Have a great weekend!

