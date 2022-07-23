Expect less rain, more heat this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was definitely busy in the weather department with strong storms dumping buckets of rain on our region.

Rain amounts varied greatly, one inch on the low-end, with upwards of six inches falling in the eastern parishes in just a few hours.

As for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be less on the wet side, and more on the hot side with highs in the mid 90s on both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23 (wafb)

Expect a 40% chance of showers and storms on Saturday, and a 30% chance on Sunday, with a better chance in the afternoon. Moving into next week, we’ll have rain chances for the first half of the work week, but they look limited to just 20% to 30%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23 (wafb)

As of now, rain will increase late next week, but nothing significant.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23 (wafb)

No severe weather is anticipated at this time, and the tropical Atlantic is still very quiet, with no new activity expected in the next 48 hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23 (wafb)

Have a great weekend!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 23 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.