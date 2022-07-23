Facebook
EBRSO deputy injured after crash involving alleged drunk driver, authorities say

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in the early morning hours of Friday, July 22, after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver, according to arrest documents.

Authorities say the crash led to the arrest of Adrian Jones, 45, on several charges including vehicular negligent injuring, driving while impaired, and open alcoholic container.

The accident happened on I-12 East just west of the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit in East Baton Rouge Parish. Arrest documents show Jones allegedly crossed the left side line on the left hand lane of the interstate and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle on the shoulder. The documents say the patrol vehicle did have blue emergency lights on at the time of the accident.

The deputy and Jones were both taken to a hospital due to their injuries. Authorities say the deputy lost consciousness at one point and had some short-term memory loss.

Arrest documents show Jones was also arrested by the Iberville Sheriff’s Office in 2018 for driving while intoxicated. He was convicted in 2019.

