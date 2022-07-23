Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says

Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral 'apprentice' title.(Peter Cosgrove/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Employees at Disney’s popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are reportedly getting a more gender-neutral title.

Disney shared that “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” at Disney World and Disneyland will now help children dress up as their favorite characters at the boutique and get them storybook stunning upon reopening on Aug. 25.

According to Streaming The Magic, a blog dedicated to Disney events, the boutique cast members were previously “Fairy God Mothers in Training,” but the name change to apprentices will allow workers who do not identify as women to be a part of the magic.

According to the blog, the boutique has been a longtime tradition for families to bring their children to get dressed and styled as their favorite Disney characters.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques have been closed since the early stages of the pandemic, but Disney reports online reservations will once again be available in early August.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size
Zachary Police Department
Zachary Police investigate accidental shooting involving 2-year-old boy