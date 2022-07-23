Facebook
BREC brings back free community swim lessons

(VideoBlocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12.

The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.

Parents must register their kids ahead of time through the BREC website.

BREC also reminds parents to keep safety in mind during summer trips to a pool. Experts say always designate a water watcher. That person should be someone 16 years or older with the skills, knowledge, and ability to spot someone in distress and call for help.

