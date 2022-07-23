BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12.

The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.

Parents must register their kids ahead of time through the BREC website.

BREC also reminds parents to keep safety in mind during summer trips to a pool. Experts say always designate a water watcher. That person should be someone 16 years or older with the skills, knowledge, and ability to spot someone in distress and call for help.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.