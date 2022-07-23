Facebook
AG files appeal after judge allows abortion clinics to continue operating until lawsuit resolved

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The legal fight over abortion in Louisiana continues, with Attorney General Jeff Landry filing an appeal on Friday, July 22, of the latest court ruling that allows abortion clinics to stay open for now.

The ruling came down just Thursday.

Baton Rouge Judge Don Johnson has kept the temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Louisiana's abortion ban.

The attorney general is hoping to get that ruling tossed out.

A hearing on the appeal has not been set.

